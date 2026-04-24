E-Club hosts all-women pickleball tournament

DAVAO CITY — Around 90 entries will show their wares in the coming first E-Club Women’s Pickleball tournament this 15 May at city-renowned Pickletown courts in Belisario here.

“Our entries will be coming all over from Mindanao who will vie for cash prizes and medals,” said Hazel Tejamo of the organizing E-Club during the Davao Sportswriters Association Forum on Thursday.

Tejamo came to the weekly sports gab along with co-organizers Michelle Buenaventura and Ana Batu.

“Aside from the competition, the activity will have a festive atmosphere as food and sports wear and equipment will also be showcased during the activity,” Batu added.

Categories to be contested are the novice, low intermediate and the high intermediate divisions.

“Registration is pegged at P500, however, all slots are filled as of today,” Buenaventura said.

“The tournament serves also as an avenue for women to forge friendships and bond beyond the courts.”