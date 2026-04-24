Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You will have a bonding moment despite the hot weather.
Health: Keep the inside of your shoes clean to avoid skin irritation or athlete’s foot.
Career: You are waiting for a result, be patient, it will come.
Wealth: Avoid spending on non-essentials for now.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 a.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 8
OX
Love: Give your partner a simple surprise.
Health: Take care of your hair and skin while at the beach or swimming in pools.
Career: Your leadership skills will be noticed in an emergency meeting.
Wealth: There is an obligation to pay, plan your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
TIGER
Love: Do not bring family problems into your relationship discussions for now.
Health: Always drink water. Keep hydrated.
Career: You will resolve a delay in your project.
Wealth: You may save on groceries today.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
RABBIT
Love: There is excitement online, but make sure the person you are talking to is genuine.
Health: Bring an umbrella and protection from the rain to avoid colds.
Career: A new assignment will suit your creative side.
Wealth: It is a good time to plan business ideas.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
DRAGON
Love: Conflicts will be short if there is open communication.
Health: Avoid not rinsing off immediately, especially after swimming in public pools.
Career: You have extra workload now but you can handle it.
Wealth: Money will come from a previous project.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
SNAKE
Love: Your partner will be sweeter this season, enjoy it.
Health: Prepare an emergency kit at home with a flashlight, medicine and water.
Career: A boss will help you with work.
Wealth: It is a good day to follow up on payments.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
HORSE
Love: You will feel comfort from someone you have known for.
Health: Prepare medicine for cough and colds as you may get caught in the rain.
Career: Help a colleague who is struggling now, someday they will help you.
Wealth: Unexpected extra income may come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 9
GOAT
Love: Even if the weather is hot and humid, do not avoid hugs and closeness. Feelings will grow stronger again.
Health: Avoid muddy paths, bring extra socks.
Career: A new responsibility will come, do not be afraid, someone will support you.
Wealth: Use the season to sell products.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 7
MONKEY
Love: Quiet conversations will deepen your connection.
Health: Do not let yourself suffer from heat stroke.
Career: You will be trusted with a difficult task.
Wealth: Cold food and drink delivery is in demand now, consider it.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
ROOSTER
Love: Turn this season into a passionate time for couples.
Health: Strengthen your immunity, you are prone to cough and colds now.
Career: You are close to being recommended for a new project.
Wealth: Sales in online food businesses are strong during this time.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
DOG
Love: Nothing is more romantic than warm nights spent holding hands with your loved one.
Health: Bring vitamin C and alcohol for protection.
Career: A colleague will need your guidance. Help them.
Wealth: Handmade crafts and accessories are trending online.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
PIG
Love: Even if the surroundings are warm, your affection overflows. Enjoy the slow moments.
Health: Bring wipes and alcohol, viruses can spread easily in hot weather.
Career: You are waiting for a response to your proposal, it will arrive soon.
Wealth: Online tutorials are gaining popularity, a good time to launch a digital service.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6