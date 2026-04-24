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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (25 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: You will have a bonding moment despite the hot weather.

Health: Keep the inside of your shoes clean to avoid skin irritation or athlete’s foot.

Career: You are waiting for a result, be patient, it will come.

Wealth: Avoid spending on non-essentials for now.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 a.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 8

OX

Love: Give your partner a simple surprise.

Health: Take care of your hair and skin while at the beach or swimming in pools.

Career: Your leadership skills will be noticed in an emergency meeting.

Wealth: There is an obligation to pay, plan your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

TIGER

Love: Do not bring family problems into your relationship discussions for now.

Health: Always drink water. Keep hydrated.

Career: You will resolve a delay in your project.

Wealth: You may save on groceries today.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

RABBIT

Love: There is excitement online, but make sure the person you are talking to is genuine.

Health: Bring an umbrella and protection from the rain to avoid colds.

Career: A new assignment will suit your creative side.

Wealth: It is a good time to plan business ideas.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

DRAGON

Love: Conflicts will be short if there is open communication.

Health: Avoid not rinsing off immediately, especially after swimming in public pools.

Career: You have extra workload now but you can handle it.

Wealth: Money will come from a previous project.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

SNAKE

Love: Your partner will be sweeter this season, enjoy it.

Health: Prepare an emergency kit at home with a flashlight, medicine and water.

Career: A boss will help you with work.

Wealth: It is a good day to follow up on payments.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

HORSE

Love: You will feel comfort from someone you have known for.

Health: Prepare medicine for cough and colds as you may get caught in the rain.

Career: Help a colleague who is struggling now, someday they will help you.

Wealth: Unexpected extra income may come.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 9

GOAT

Love: Even if the weather is hot and humid, do not avoid hugs and closeness. Feelings will grow stronger again.

Health: Avoid muddy paths, bring extra socks.

Career: A new responsibility will come, do not be afraid, someone will support you.

Wealth: Use the season to sell products.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 7

MONKEY

Love: Quiet conversations will deepen your connection.

Health: Do not let yourself suffer from heat stroke.

Career: You will be trusted with a difficult task.

Wealth: Cold food and drink delivery is in demand now, consider it.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

ROOSTER

Love: Turn this season into a passionate time for couples.

Health: Strengthen your immunity, you are prone to cough and colds now.

Career: You are close to being recommended for a new project.

Wealth: Sales in online food businesses are strong during this time.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

DOG

Love: Nothing is more romantic than warm nights spent holding hands with your loved one.

Health: Bring vitamin C and alcohol for protection.

Career: A colleague will need your guidance. Help them.

Wealth: Handmade crafts and accessories are trending online.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 3

PIG

Love: Even if the surroundings are warm, your affection overflows. Enjoy the slow moments.

Health: Bring wipes and alcohol, viruses can spread easily in hot weather.

Career: You are waiting for a response to your proposal, it will arrive soon.

Wealth: Online tutorials are gaining popularity, a good time to launch a digital service.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

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master hanz
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