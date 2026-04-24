DA prepares for possible strong El Niño

The government is moving early to shield the farm sector from another climate shock, as officials warn that a potentially stronger El Niño later this year could disrupt food production and push up prices.

Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is intensifying contingency measures after projections showed a high likelihood of a moderate to strong dry spell developing toward the latter part of 2026. The agency is treating the outlook as a near certainty, shifting its focus to minimizing damage rather than waiting for confirmation.