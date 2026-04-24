Comm&Sense names Saracho president

Saracho, an Accredited in Public Relations (APR) professional under the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, has built a career spanning crisis communications, stakeholder engagement, and strategic messaging. His appointment reflects a growing demand for communications leaders who can navigate both public policy and corporate landscapes.

Before joining Comm&Sense, Saracho served as a senior executive at Philippine Veterans Bank (PVB), where he led programs supporting veterans and institutional stakeholders. He also previously handled communications for the Millennium Challenge Account–Philippines, overseeing messaging for infrastructure and development initiatives backed by international funding.

His earlier work includes roles at the Department of Finance (DOF), contributing to economic policy and development programs, as well as a career in journalism covering banking and finance—experience that shaped his understanding of public discourse.

Within the industry, Saracho is a two-term president of PRSP and remains part of its board, while also serving as a trustee of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management in Asia-Pacific.

Comm&Sense Chief Executive Officer Jaeger Tanco said Saracho’s breadth of experience aligns with the firm’s direction. “Andy is a communicator who understands both the craft and the larger context in which communication operates,” he said. “His experience across journalism, government institutions, development programs, and corporate organizations gives him a distinctly broad and keen perspective on how narratives shape institutions and public trust.”

Managing Director Charlotte Reyes said the appointment strengthens the firm’s push toward more data-driven and insight-led strategies as clients demand clearer, evidence-based communication.

Saracho said he intends to build on the firm’s existing strengths as it enters its third decade. “Comm&Sense has built a reputation for thoughtful, insightful, and strategic communication work that maximizes reach and impact. I’m honored to join the team and contribute to the company’s continued growth, and helping its clients and partner organizations communicate with clarity, credibility, and purpose.”

With new leadership in place, the firm aims to deepen its focus on public affairs and stakeholder engagement, serving both government and private sector clients navigating an increasingly complex communications landscape.