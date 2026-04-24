BSP sees inflation breaching target range amid Mideast conflict

BSP Deputy Governor Zeno Abenoja attributed the upward revision in the inflation outlook to “broadening price pressures across the CPI, as well as domestic and global oil prices.”

“So the inflation forecast for 2026 is seen at 6.3 percent, and then for 2027, an average inflation of 4.3 percent,” he said.

“We have seen impacts on transport and rising fertilizer prices, and these are explicitly incorporated in the latest central forecast,” he added, noting that the BSP now projects 2027 inflation at 4.3 percent—above the target range—due to lingering effects of the conflict.

If the BSP’s 2026 inflation forecast materializes, it would mark a sharp increase from 1.8 percent in 2025, which had fallen below the target range and provided room for the central bank to cut rates in December 2025 and February 2026 to support economic growth.

Despite the elevated inflation outlook, Remolona said the BSP still expects economic growth to remain “very similar” to the 4.6 percent projection issued in its February meeting, with growth likely to approach 6 percent next year.

“The narrative will still be the same. Most of the growth this year will be coming from the second half. Fiscal policy will contribute,” he said.