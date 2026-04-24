Breakfast staples to live by

Price, nutrition and taste are key factors to consider when thinking of food for the table. So, what can a busy mom prepare for her brood these days? Home cooks can always turn to trusted homegrown brands that create meals which are not only budget-friendly, safe and healthy, but delicious.

For breakfast, foolproof choices are classic silog meals like tocilog and baconsilog. For farm-fresh quality, staples like eggs, bacon, tapa and tocino are aplenty. Local brands that have lasted for decades now offer so much variety that families won’t ever get bored with their meals.

Now becoming a global trend, cage-free eggs are laid by free-roaming hens. Under URC’s agro-industrial arm, Robina Farms focuses on providing clean and safe quality meat and produce to Filipinos. Its Cage-Free Specialty Eggs are harvested from the Robina Poultry Farm, which received the Good Animal Husbandry Practices (GAHP) certification from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI). The product is also certified No Antibiotic Residue, No Hormone Administered.

Another name that resounds among Filipino homemakers is Bounty Fresh, which celebrates 40 years in the food industry. This is, indeed, a big year for Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. (BFGHI) as it prepares a series of new offerings to celebrate the milestone and give back to the stakeholders who have been part of its journey.