Bracing for rough waters

The children of today’s middle class may find it harder to replicate their parents’ standard of living without significant income growth, a prospect that depends heavily on the broader economy continuing to generate quality jobs.

Air travel, the sector most directly tied to fuel prices, faces particular turbulence. If diesel and jet fuel remain at elevated levels, expect these surcharges to become a permanent fixture of ticket prices rather than temporary add-ons. Budget travel within the country, which exploded over the past decade, may retreat somewhat toward being a middle-class privilege rather than a broadly affordable option.

Regional travel within Asia will similarly see upward pressure on fares. The Manila-Singapore, Manila-Bangkok, and Manila-Kuala Lumpur routes are heavily used by OFWs and leisure travelers alike; higher operating costs will translate to fares that will test household discretionary budgets.

Long haul routes to the US and Europe — already expensive — will become aspirational for more Filipinos than before. Corporate travel will tighten. Family reunions with relatives abroad will require longer saving cycles.

What can the government do? Monetary policy, as BSP Governor Remolona acknowledged, cannot fix a supply-side shock. Raising rates slows domestic demand and contains inflation expectations, but it cannot conjure up cheaper oil out of a geopolitical conflict. The government’s complementary role is therefore critical.

On the immediate front, targeted fuel subsidies for public utility operators would prevent transport cost increases from cascading into every corner of the economy.

Poverty alleviation cash transfer programs should be indexed to inflation, automatically adjusting transfer amounts when price levels breach defined thresholds.

Over the medium term, the government’s most powerful tool is energy diversification. Every percentage point of electricity generation shifted from imported fossil fuels toward domestic renewables is a percentage point of insulation from the next geopolitical price spike.

The renewable energy transition is not simply an environmental agenda — it is a cost-of-living agenda and a monetary policy agenda.

A Philippines less exposed to global oil markets is a Philippines where the BSP would have more room to keep rates low and sustain growth.

None of this is painless or immediate. Rate hikes — even necessary ones — exact their toll on the most vulnerable first. Safety nets must be deployed by the government where the weight falls hardest — on poor households, small entrepreneurs, and public commuters.

For now, the central bank has done its part — monetary policy has been set. It’s the government’s turn to generate revenues, and to decide how public money will be spent to keep the country going.

We the people can only hope our leaders know what they’re doing while we keep our wits about us as we navigate the roughest waters in the days to come.