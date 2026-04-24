Akira Morishita and Jarlo Base embrace next chapter

For Akira, often dubbed the season’s “Ace Idol,” the biggest lesson went beyond technical mastery. It was about authenticity on stage.

“Andun pa ‘rin talaga yung dapat i-feel mo, dapat mag-enjoy ka,” he shared. “That is what we should be doing in every performance, whether it’s on the Your Face stage or outside of it.”

Jarlo, meanwhile, found something deeper in the shared experience—connection. What started as a professional collaboration turned into something more personal.

“Dun ko unang nafeel na hindi ko lang pala work friends lang pala ‘to, friends ko talaga, family. Patapos na yung season eh, dun ko nafeel na ‘ah mamimiss ko talaga silang lahat’,” he said.

Beyond the applause and weekly transformations, both artists agree that the relationships they built became the most lasting takeaway from the show.

Now, as they move forward, their paths may diverge—but their momentum remains strong. Akira returns to his roots with BGYO , channeling his refined stage presence into new group ventures, while Jarlo is carving his own lane as a singer-songwriter, preparing to release music that reflects his evolving artistry.

Still, the possibility of crossing paths again isn’t off the table. For two artists who found their rhythm through reinvention, collaboration remains an open door.

More than just a competition, Your Face Sounds Familiar became a turning point—one that transformed not only how they perform, but how they see themselves. And as Akira Morishita and Jarlo Base step into the spotlight once more, they carry with them a renewed sense of purpose—grounded, fearless, and ready to be fully seen.