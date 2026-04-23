Trillanes undeterred by Digong 'murder plot'

Trillanes also said he was not surprised by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) recent decision, noting that the previous administration had challenged the court’s jurisdiction four times. He described the ruling as a positive development.

Appeals judges ruled Wednesday that the ICC has jurisdiction over Duterte, rejecting efforts to stop proceedings over his role in alleged extrajudicial killings during his presidency.

“The ICC is expected to release its decision on the confirmation of charges, and if it is confirmed, it will proceed to trial,” Trillanes said in Filipino.