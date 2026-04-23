Top of the class?: Raiders tipped to tap Mendoza as No. 1 pick

The Las Vegas Raiders have the first pick followed in order by the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.

The Raiders are in need of a top quarterback after going 3-14 last year, missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row and 21st time in 23 seasons. Not since winning the 2003 Super Bowl have the Raiders won a post-season game.

Mendoza, winner of the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player, led the Hoosiers to an unbeaten campaign and their first national crown.

He completed 273 of 379 passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions while running 90 times for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mendoza has spoken with Raiders part-owner Tom Brady, winner of a record seven Super Bowls as an NFL quarterback.

“He has mentioned that whatever quarterback they select... he is going to pour into them and give them advice,” Mendoza said. “So I’m looking forward to that if I get selected to the Raiders.”

Mendoza could follow in the footsteps of Mexican-American quarterback Jim Plunkett, the first Hispanic player selected with the first overall pick when he was taken by New England in 1971. Plunkett led the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.