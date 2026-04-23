Top of the class?: Raiders tipped to tap Mendoza as No. 1 pick

NEW YORK (AFP) — Cuban-American quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who led Indiana to the United States college football crown, is expected to be selected first overall by Las Vegas when the National Football League (NFL) Draft begins on Friday (Manila time).
The 91st edition of the annual allocation of unclaimed talent will be staged in Pittsburgh, with 257 players selected over seven rounds in the three-day event.
The Las Vegas Raiders have the first pick followed in order by the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns.
The Raiders are in need of a top quarterback after going 3-14 last year, missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row and 21st time in 23 seasons. Not since winning the 2003 Super Bowl have the Raiders won a post-season game.
Mendoza, winner of the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player, led the Hoosiers to an unbeaten campaign and their first national crown.
He completed 273 of 379 passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions while running 90 times for 276 yards and seven touchdowns.
Mendoza has spoken with Raiders part-owner Tom Brady, winner of a record seven Super Bowls as an NFL quarterback.
“He has mentioned that whatever quarterback they select... he is going to pour into them and give them advice,” Mendoza said. “So I’m looking forward to that if I get selected to the Raiders.”
Mendoza could follow in the footsteps of Mexican-American quarterback Jim Plunkett, the first Hispanic player selected with the first overall pick when he was taken by New England in 1971. Plunkett led the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.
Mendoza will not attend the NFL Draft, choosing to be at home in Miami with his family to watch the draft in part for his mother, who has multiple sclerosis.
“My mom wanted to stay at home. It’s easier. We’ll be on a flight the next day at 7 a.m., so getting ready for that anyway,” Mendoza said.
“I believe the best thing to do is spend it with the people who have made me who I am. I wanted to be there with everyone who has supported me on this football journey and for the start of this new opportunity.”
The Raiders, who last had the top pick in 2007, have not said they will select Mendoza but have not shied away from major speculation the move is coming.
“A lot less energy spent on hypotheticals,” Raiders general manager John Spytek said.
The Raiders have veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and a backup so Mendoza could learn slowly without being rushed into a starting role.
“Ideally you don’t want (a rookie quarterback) to start from day one,” Spytek said.
“It does help the player if they can sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”
If Mendoza was ready for the spotlight, however, he would not stay an understudy for long.
“Ultimately, this is a meritocracy and the best guy will play,” Spytek said. “It’s just really hard to play really well at a young age. But we’ve seen plenty of quarterbacks do it recently.”
Mendoza wants to peak after pre-season training camp for the September start of the season.
“My goal is to be the best quarterback come September,” Mendoza said. “So day one, I’ll be comfortable under center, staying in cadence and calling a play in the huddle.”
“I want to try to eliminate some of those learning curves that might take a week or so for other rookie quarterbacks so I can be best fitted to the system I’m in.”