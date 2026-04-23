Suntay: Bank secrecy law covers House

The bank secrecy law remains in force during impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives, Rep. Jesus “Bong” Suntay said Thursday, stressing that exemptions apply only once the Senate convenes as an impeachment court.
In a radio interview, Suntay said the House Committee on Justice is still conducting a preliminary inquiry to determine whether the complaint is sufficient in form and substance.
“At that level, we are still in the investigation stage… this is not yet an impeachment court, so the bank secrecy law still applies,” he said, adding that any attempt to bypass the protection would be improper.
Docs withheld
Suntay backed the decision to withhold VP Duterte’s bank-related documents, noting that even testimony from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) would still involve bank transactions.
“If it is about bank transactions, then you still have to respect bank secrecy. You cannot go around it that way,” he said.
He also questioned the relevance of AMLC reports covering transactions from 2005 to 2021, noting that the vice president became an impeachable official only in 2022. He said only records within the period of holding an impeachable position should be considered.
On allegations raised by former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Suntay said these must be supported by personal knowledge and properly authenticated documents.