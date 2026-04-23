Suntay: Bank secrecy law covers House

“At that level, we are still in the investigation stage… this is not yet an impeachment court, so the bank secrecy law still applies,” he said, adding that any attempt to bypass the protection would be improper.

Docs withheld

Suntay backed the decision to withhold VP Duterte’s bank-related documents, noting that even testimony from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) would still involve bank transactions.

“If it is about bank transactions, then you still have to respect bank secrecy. You cannot go around it that way,” he said.