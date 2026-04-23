Seven alleged NPA members neutralized in Negros operations

At least seven alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were neutralized in separate law enforcement operations in Talisay City on Wednesday night, police said.
Authorities reported that two suspected NPA members were intercepted in Barangay Matab-ang, resulting in a firefight that left both individuals wounded.
The incident followed the arrest of five other suspected NPA members, who were identified as fugitives linked to a recent armed encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental.
The operation was led by the Regional Intelligence Division of the Police Regional Office Negros Island Region, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Regional Intelligence Unit, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, Special Action Force 6th Special Action Battalion, and local police units.
The arrested individuals were identified as Glemmar Ruelis Bacusmo, 48; Danny Boy Pacheco de Baguio, 25; Judy Manayon Caramihan, 34; Julie Ann Balora, 26; and Jerome Escamrosa Seballos, 57.
Police said the five suspects had previously evaded military operations but were eventually cornered in Talisay City as part of intensified anti-insurgency efforts in the region.