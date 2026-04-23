Russian oil flows thru repaired pipeline

Kyiv said Wednesday Ukraine had restarted pumping oil to Hungary and Slovakia after completing repairs, as the EU gave the green light to unblock a 90-billion-euro ($106 billion) loan for Kyiv, held up by Hungary’s outgoing nationalist leader Viktor Orban.

“The oil flow into Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline resumed at this morning (midnight GMT),” Slovakia’s Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said on Facebook.

“At present, oil is being received in line with the agreed plan,” she added.

Orban had blocked the multibillion-euro loan for Ukraine as leverage to pressure Kyiv to resume oil deliveries, accusing it of stalling repairs.