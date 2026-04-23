Probable cause still premature, says Chua in Sara impeachment probe

“Bawal po kami… clarificatory question lamang. Hindi ka pwede lumagpas sa dokumentong hawak mo,” he said, referring to earlier hearings involving Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN).

He clarified that deeper examination will only take place during formal impeachment trial proceedings in the Senate, noting that cross-examination becomes permissible at that stage.

Chua cautioned against prematurely concluding probable cause, saying lawmakers must first allow all parties to present evidence.

“Hanggang dulo binibigyan pa ng pagkakataon ang bise-presidente na magpresenta ng kanyang ebidensya,” he said, adding that conclusions must remain evidence-based as hearings continue.

On questions regarding missing cash declarations in SALNs from 2019 to 2024, Chua noted that earlier records from 2007 to 2018 consistently reflected declared cash holdings.

“Makikita po ninyo nakadeklara yung cash… kaya nagulat po kami nung 2019 up to 2024 ito ay nawala,” he said, while suggesting explanations may still emerge in future submissions.

He also addressed the scope of the impeachment, clarifying that historical financial records are being reviewed in relation to allegations of ill-gotten wealth.

According to Chua, the evaluation considers financial trajectory over time, including whether public officials’ income is justified during their tenure.

“Titignan mo kung paano siya nagsimula… baka mamaya talagang mayaman naman na ‘to,” he said, underscoring that the panel is examining financial history as part of its assessment.

Regarding SALN amendments, Chua said corrections remain possible depending on timing and discovery of errors.

However, he noted that extended periods without declared entries would require stronger justification.

The lawmaker also clarified reports on alleged P6.7 billion in transactions linked to bank records, stressing these are not actual account balances but flagged reports from financial institutions.

He explained that the figure refers to “covered and suspicious transactions” submitted to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), not confirmed deposits.

Anti-Money Laundering Council data, he said, showed total inflows of P4.425 billion and outflows of P1.5 billion, leaving a reported difference of P2.87 billion.

However, he clarified that this does not automatically indicate remaining bank balances, as the figures reflect transactional reports rather than verified account holdings.

“These are not bank deposits,” Chua said, emphasizing that the figures originate from bank-submitted reports of suspicious and covered transactions involving Sara Duterte and her spouse.

He added that additional reports, including separate claims involving former President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Duterte, are being evaluated independently.