Palace: Romualdez remarks not aimed at Marcos

“Una po, 2025 noong nakikita niya na mayroong mga anomalya, siya po ang nag-utos na magpaimbestiga. Kapag sinabi po nating executive, hindi lamang po ang Pangulo ang nasa executive. Kaya nga po nagkaroon ng ICI, hindi lamang po nanatili na ad hoc committee ang mag-i-investigate, nag-create ng independent investigating body para po hindi masabing mayroong kino-cover-up lalo na po patungkol sa DPWH,” Castro said during a Palace briefing.

“At sa atin pong nadinig na statement ni dating Speaker, sinabi po niya ang pag-i-implement on the ground. So, kaya nga po siguro sa ngayon naiimbestigahan din po ang ibang mga naging opisyal ng DPWH,” she added.

Castro said it is unlikely that Romualdez was pointing to the President, noting that Marcos himself ordered an investigation into alleged anomalies in flood control projects.

“Because being the commander-in-chief, being the Chief Executive, ano po ba ang mandato ng isang Presidente, hindi po ba linisin ang mga anomalya sa gobyerno kahit tamaan na ang kaniyang administrasyon? So, ang ibig sabihin po nito, kung nakita niya, being the President, mayroon siyang obligasyon na paimbestigahan ito at linisin ang kalat na nangyayari sa kaniyang administrasyon kung mayroon man,” she said.

She added that the Palace is not in a position to interpret Romualdez’s personal views.

“Kung ano po ang nararamdaman ni dating Speaker Martin Romualdez ay hindi po natin ito saklaw. Kung ang pag-iimbestiga po ay makakatulong mismo ang dating Speaker, mas gugustuhin po iyan ng pamahalaan, ng Pangulo para managot ang dapat na managot,” Castro said.

Asked about the relationship between Romualdez and Marcos, Castro said she has not personally seen the two communicate since she assumed her post.

“Sa aking pagkakaalam, kung ako ay tatanungin ninyo, wala po akong nakitang nag-meet sila, nagkausap sila. Wala po! Wala po akong masasabi, hindi ko po sila nakikitang nag-uusap. Hindi ko rin po sila nakikitang nagko-communicate, so wala po akong masasabi patungkol diyan. On my part, personally, hindi ko po sila nakitang nag-usap. Mula noong ako ay naatasang maging Palace Press Officer, hindi ko po sila nakitang nag-usap,” she said.