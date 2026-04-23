Olympians beef up Korea-bound rowing team

Maerina, who competed in the 1988 Seoul Olympics, said having Tsekhanovich with the squad will help them gauge how far they have come in training before the Asiad starts on 19 September in Nagoya, Japan.

“Our previous methods were more old-school, but they still produced results. Now, since this is for the Asian Games, we want younger and more modern techniques in rowing,” Maerina said.

“We’ll try them and see the results. China, Japan, Korea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and India are all strong competitors.”

Ilas will compete in the lightweight men’s single sculls, while Nievarez will vie in the open single sculls.

Maxilom and Penaredondo will compete in the men’s pair, while Delgaco and Paraon will join the women’s double sculls.