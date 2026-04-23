Nominations open for ‘Hero for All’ program

Nominations are now open for a nationwide search to honor ordinary citizens who have made a significant impact on their communities through acts of service.

The program, titled "Hero for All: Honoring Stories of the Everyday Filipino," is a joint initiative with the Alden Richards Foundation Inc.

It seeks to identify 20 individuals whose community-driven models of service can be documented and replicated across the country. Each of the 20 selected heroes will receive P1 million, with the prize divided between the awardee’s personal cause and a partner community organization of their choice.

Actor and lead advocate Alden Richards emphasized that the program focuses on quiet dedication rather than grand gestures. During the program’s launch on 9 April, Richards said that being extraordinary does not require extraordinary acts.

He cited that the mission matters most when it is carried out while no one is watching, adding that the search exists specifically to find those individuals.

The initiative, which began in December 2025, is regulated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

The public may submit nominations from 10 April through 1 May 2026. To ensure inclusivity for those without reliable internet access, organizers are accepting submissions through Casino Plus official social media platforms as well as through offline nomination postcards distributed nationwide.

Nominators must provide the nominee’s name, location, and a 150-word description of their service. Submissions must include at least one supporting document, such as a photograph, news link, or endorsement letter.

Video nominations are also accepted through social media tagging. All submissions will undergo a validation process before being endorsed to the jury.

To be eligible, nominees must be Filipino citizens currently residing in the Philippines. The act of service must have occurred within the last five years and be independently verifiable.

The program already recognized its first awardee, Rhodora Alcaraz Tuñacao, a domestic worker in Hong Kong who saved her employer’s child from a fire at great personal risk.

A multi-sectoral jury will score the verified nominations to ensure credibility and rigor. The panel is composed of an academician, a respected media personality, a representative from PAGCOR, and Richards himself.

All deliberations will be documented and retained by the Alden Richards Foundation for compliance and transparency purposes.

The Grand Hero for All Awarding Ceremony is scheduled for 31 August 2026, coinciding with the celebration of National Heroes Day. The event aims to bring the campaign full circle, moving from local recognition to a national moment of collective inspiration.