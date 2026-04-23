Iran won’t reopen Hormuz if blockade stays

With the ceasefire due to expire earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension at the eleventh hour, to allow more time for peace talks brokered by Pakistan.

Iran said it welcomed the efforts by Pakistan but made no other comment on Trump’s announcement.

“A complete ceasefire only has meaning if it is not violated through a naval blockade,” said Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran’s delegation in the first round of talks in Islamabad.

“Reopening the Strait of Hormuz is not possible amid a blatant violation of the ceasefire.”

Oil prices jumped four percent before easing Thursday, as the foes appeared no closer to holding new negotiations.