ICC ‘monitoring’ VP impeach proceedings

Conti said the developments at the impeachment hearings are “of interest to the ICC,” particularly in establishing a link between the financial transactions and the killings.

“I can assure you that, yes, it’s being monitored, but it’s not closely watched. There’s mild curiosity, at the minimum, about developments in the Philippines,” she said partly in Filipino in a radio interview.

“Because first, it might have an impact on the investigation. Second, they also need to establish the connection of the money to the killings,” she added.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV alleged during the House hearing on 22 April that at least P181.6 million was deposited into accounts linked to the Duterte family between 2011 and 2013. Of this, P22.3 million was reportedly deposited into the Vice President Sara Duterte’s account, while P15.7 million went to the former president.

Conti noted that the transactions occurred during the period when killings tied to the anti-drug campaign were “intense” in Davao.

The ICC probe covered incidents from November 2011 to March 2019 and included allegations involving the Davao Death Squad (DDS), a group said to be composed of police officers and hired gunmen.