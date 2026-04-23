‘Good things’ for Aung San Suu Kyi

Bangkok, Thailand (AFP) — Myanmar’s leader is “considering good things” for detained Aung San Suu Kyi, Thailand’s top diplomat said, after meeting the country’s coup leader for the first time since he took over as civilian president.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said he raised the issue of Suu Kyi when he met Myanmar’s leader in the capital Naypyidaw on Wednesday.

“The president said that she is being well taken care of and the Myanmar government is considering good things, without giving any further details,” Sihasak said in a video message before returning to Thailand Wednesday night.