Deportees stranded, ‘scared’ in DR Congo

KINSHASA, DR Congo (AFP) — Spending the past five days cooped up in a hotel in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo is not quite what a group of Latin Americans expected when they sought asylum in the United States.

But their predicament is far from the worst of it: the men and women told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday that they arrived in Kinshasa after a 27-hour flight which they spent with their hands and feet shackled.

Gabriela, a 30-year-old Colombian sporting tattoos and clad like most of her fellow sufferers in a white T-shirt, summed up their plight.