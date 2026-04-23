Deal to stop migrant crossings

Britain will meanwhile provide up to 766 million euros ($897 million) in funding — though nearly a quarter of that will have strings attached and be paid only if the French measures work.

The cross-Channel neighbors have been wrangling for months over the renewal of the Sandhurst treaty, which sets out the United Kingdom’s financial contribution to French efforts to stop migrants attempting the perilous sea crossing in the hope of reaching Britain.

The UK has long accused France of doing too little to prevent would-be asylum seekers — a hot-button issue in British politics — from setting off from French shores, with smugglers and migrants taking ever-greater risks to avoid detection.