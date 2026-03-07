UK to require stronger English for settlement

The UK government said most migrants applying for permanent settlement will have to meet a higher English language standard from March 2027, raising the requirement from the current GCSE equivalent level to an A-level equivalent standard. The change was announced by the Home Office on 05 March 2026 as part of its “Earned Settlement” reforms.

In practical terms, the new requirement means applicants will need to show CEFR B2 English, up from B1. That is generally considered upper-intermediate English. It is not beginner-level English, and it is not native-level fluency, but it means a person can usually read, write, speak, and understand English with confidence in work and daily life. The Home Office’s explanatory memorandum said the rule “increases the English language requirement for settlement to B2 level.”

The Home Office said applicants will need to prove the standard in reading, writing, speaking, and listening through a test with a Home Office-approved provider. It added that moving from the old level to the new one takes an estimated 200 hours of learning.