Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There is tension that must be handled calmly. Not all answers are needed now, but listen to your partner.
Health: Lessen salty and processed food. Avoid high blood pressure.
Career: There will be a sudden change in plans — be flexible and open-minded.
Wealth: Someone close to you will give a tip on how you can earn money.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 5
Advice: Place a blue cloth under your keyboard or cash box for flowing energy.
OX
Love: Sometimes you just need to let them know you’re there. Not all love requires a grand gesture.
Health: Make sure to get enough sleep. When you lack rest, your aura defense weakens.
Career: It’s time to fix your schedule — set your priorities.
Wealth: Possible spending for travel or home items.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Put a red ribbon or coin in your jacket pocket.
TIGER
Love: Third-party energy may appear, but it will not succeed if trust is strong.
Health: Rest if you feel neck or head pain — it’s mental overload.
Career: A good day for brainstorming or planning sessions.
Wealth: Payment from a long-overdue debt or commission may arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a yellow charm on your desk.
RABBIT
Love: Someone from the past may return — ask yourself if it’s for closure or temptation.
Health: Avoid too much coffee. Try herbal drink alternatives.
Career: Stay calm in the face of change — every challenge brings luck.
Wealth: Time to start budgeting — you always think ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green plant beside your work area.
DRAGON
Love: If you’re single, you might meet someone new through an online community.
Health: A good day for cleansing rituals or a simple salt bath.
Career: A request for help may come — be open but set boundaries.
Wealth: You may rediscover a lucky item — watch out for signs.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place a white bowl with salt and water under your desk tonight and replace it tomorrow.
SNAKE
Love: Avoid giving the cold shoulder. It hurts more than a clear conversation.
Health: You’re in good condition, but don’t push yourself if your body asks for rest.
Career: You’re heading in the right direction — keep your consistency.
Wealth: Be cautious with offers. There might be hidden fees.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 4
Advice: Wear a pink rose quartz bracelet on your left hand.
HORSE
Love: They might not be cold — just tired. Give them space and affection.
Health: Drink ginger tea or warm tea to relax your tense body.
Career: A sudden decision from management will bring new opportunities.
Wealth: You might earn from a simple hobby or talent.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
Advice: Keep the east area of your home bright. Place an orange object there.
GOAT
Love: Good vibes for couples today — a great time to talk about Undas or holiday plans.
Health: Be careful on slippery areas at home. You’re prone to tripping or slipping today.
Career: A day of silent wins — not grand, but steady.
Wealth: Small expenses ahead, but nothing that will ruin your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gray obsidian or a glass of water with salt in the living room and discard it the next day.
MONKEY
Love: There’s an unfinished conversation — today is the right time to clear it up.
Health: Drink citrus juice or lemon water to boost your immunity.
Career: You might deal with an annoying task, but it will benefit you later.
Wealth: A lucky day for sales or finding great bargains.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Keep white or clean bedsheets tonight.
ROOSTER
Love: You don’t always have to carry everything alone. Partnership should be equal.
Health: A good day to meditate or take a walk in nature.
Career: You might face challenges in leadership — but you can handle them gracefully.
Wealth: You’ll save money if you follow your instinct not to buy something.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Violet
Number: 9
Advice: Place a violet amethyst near your sleeping area.
DOG
Love: Silence isn’t always bad — you both might just be tired. Offer reassurance.
Health: Take care of your knees and joints. Do warm-up exercises if you sit often.
Career: A day for reevaluation. See if there’s something you need to adjust in your system.
Wealth: A good day to return to a simpler lifestyle — less spending, more peace.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Tan
Number: 1
Advice: Place a tan cloth on your table.
PIG
Love: You might not notice someone who’s always there for you — quiet, but sincere.
Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea if your stomach or chest feels heavy.
Career: A smooth day — steady with no obstacles.
Wealth: You’ll talk to someone who can help with your investment plans.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold-colored pouch under your desk or altar.