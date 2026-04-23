Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There is tension that must be handled calmly. Not all answers are needed now, but listen to your partner.

Health: Lessen salty and processed food. Avoid high blood pressure.

Career: There will be a sudden change in plans — be flexible and open-minded.

Wealth: Someone close to you will give a tip on how you can earn money.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Place a blue cloth under your keyboard or cash box for flowing energy.