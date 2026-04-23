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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Friday (24 April 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There is tension that must be handled calmly. Not all answers are needed now, but listen to your partner.

Health: Lessen salty and processed food. Avoid high blood pressure.

Career: There will be a sudden change in plans — be flexible and open-minded.

Wealth: Someone close to you will give a tip on how you can earn money.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 5

Advice: Place a blue cloth under your keyboard or cash box for flowing energy.

OX

Love: Sometimes you just need to let them know you’re there. Not all love requires a grand gesture.

Health: Make sure to get enough sleep. When you lack rest, your aura defense weakens.

Career: It’s time to fix your schedule — set your priorities.

Wealth: Possible spending for travel or home items.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Put a red ribbon or coin in your jacket pocket.

TIGER

Love: Third-party energy may appear, but it will not succeed if trust is strong.

Health: Rest if you feel neck or head pain — it’s mental overload.

Career: A good day for brainstorming or planning sessions.

Wealth: Payment from a long-overdue debt or commission may arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow charm on your desk.

RABBIT

Love: Someone from the past may return — ask yourself if it’s for closure or temptation.

Health: Avoid too much coffee. Try herbal drink alternatives.

Career: Stay calm in the face of change — every challenge brings luck.

Wealth: Time to start budgeting — you always think ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green plant beside your work area.

DRAGON

Love: If you’re single, you might meet someone new through an online community.

Health: A good day for cleansing rituals or a simple salt bath.

Career: A request for help may come — be open but set boundaries.

Wealth: You may rediscover a lucky item — watch out for signs.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place a white bowl with salt and water under your desk tonight and replace it tomorrow.

SNAKE

Love: Avoid giving the cold shoulder. It hurts more than a clear conversation.

Health: You’re in good condition, but don’t push yourself if your body asks for rest.

Career: You’re heading in the right direction — keep your consistency.

Wealth: Be cautious with offers. There might be hidden fees.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 4

Advice: Wear a pink rose quartz bracelet on your left hand.

HORSE

Love: They might not be cold — just tired. Give them space and affection.

Health: Drink ginger tea or warm tea to relax your tense body.

Career: A sudden decision from management will bring new opportunities.

Wealth: You might earn from a simple hobby or talent.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

Advice: Keep the east area of your home bright. Place an orange object there.

GOAT

Love: Good vibes for couples today — a great time to talk about Undas or holiday plans.

Health: Be careful on slippery areas at home. You’re prone to tripping or slipping today.

Career: A day of silent wins — not grand, but steady.

Wealth: Small expenses ahead, but nothing that will ruin your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gray obsidian or a glass of water with salt in the living room and discard it the next day.

MONKEY

Love: There’s an unfinished conversation — today is the right time to clear it up.

Health: Drink citrus juice or lemon water to boost your immunity.

Career: You might deal with an annoying task, but it will benefit you later.

Wealth: A lucky day for sales or finding great bargains.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Keep white or clean bedsheets tonight.

ROOSTER

Love: You don’t always have to carry everything alone. Partnership should be equal.

Health: A good day to meditate or take a walk in nature.

Career: You might face challenges in leadership — but you can handle them gracefully.

Wealth: You’ll save money if you follow your instinct not to buy something.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Violet

Number: 9

Advice: Place a violet amethyst near your sleeping area.

DOG

Love: Silence isn’t always bad — you both might just be tired. Offer reassurance.

Health: Take care of your knees and joints. Do warm-up exercises if you sit often.

Career: A day for reevaluation. See if there’s something you need to adjust in your system.

Wealth: A good day to return to a simpler lifestyle — less spending, more peace.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Tan

Number: 1

Advice: Place a tan cloth on your table.

PIG

Love: You might not notice someone who’s always there for you — quiet, but sincere.

Health: Drink ginger or turmeric tea if your stomach or chest feels heavy.

Career: A smooth day — steady with no obstacles.

Wealth: You’ll talk to someone who can help with your investment plans.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold-colored pouch under your desk or altar.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
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