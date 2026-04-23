Climate spending tops P1.1 trillion in 2025

Government spending on climate-related programs surged to more than double in 2025, with allocations heavily skewed toward projects aimed at helping the country adapt to worsening climate impacts rather than cutting emissions.
According to data from the Climate Change Commission cited in the Compendium of Philippine Environment Statistics, total climate change expenditures reached P1.16 trillion in 2025, up from P457.4 billion in 2024.
The sharp increase reflects expanded funding across multiple agencies for disaster resilience, infrastructure protection, and resource management, as climate risks continue to intensify across the country.
Of the total spending, 97.2 percent was directed toward adaptation measures such as flood control, water management, and climate-resilient infrastructure. Only 2.8 percent went to mitigation efforts, which focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
The spending pattern shows a continued focus on immediate risk reduction rather than long-term emission cuts, a trend that has remained consistent in recent years.
Under the National Climate Change Action Plan, the largest share of funding went to sustainable energy initiatives, which received ₱P391.88 billion or 38.4 percent of total climate-related expenditures.
Water sufficiency followed with P313.45 billion or 30.7 percent, reflecting ongoing investments in supply systems and infrastructure to address both drought and flooding risks.
Climate-smart industries and services accounted for P228.77 billion or 22.4 percent, while food security programs received P62.37 billion or 6.1 percent. The remaining P23.24 billion, or 2.3 percent, was allocated to other priority areas.
The report also highlights efforts to strengthen environmental awareness through education programs and local initiatives aimed at reducing environmental harm and improving resilience at the community level.