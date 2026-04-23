Climate spending tops P1.1 trillion in 2025

The spending pattern shows a continued focus on immediate risk reduction rather than long-term emission cuts, a trend that has remained consistent in recent years.

Under the National Climate Change Action Plan, the largest share of funding went to sustainable energy initiatives, which received ₱P391.88 billion or 38.4 percent of total climate-related expenditures.

Water sufficiency followed with P313.45 billion or 30.7 percent, reflecting ongoing investments in supply systems and infrastructure to address both drought and flooding risks.

Climate-smart industries and services accounted for P228.77 billion or 22.4 percent, while food security programs received P62.37 billion or 6.1 percent. The remaining P23.24 billion, or 2.3 percent, was allocated to other priority areas.

The report also highlights efforts to strengthen environmental awareness through education programs and local initiatives aimed at reducing environmental harm and improving resilience at the community level.