Airstrike leaves journalist dead

Ambulance teams escorted by the Lebanese army and accompanied by a bulldozer to remove the rubble had entered the town to search for Khalil, according to journalists in southern Lebanon and local media outlets.

They reported that rescuers were able to enter the town after several hours and make contact with the 2024 ceasefire mechanism and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

Khalil was a veteran correspondent for Al-Akhbar and had consistently produced field reports from south Lebanon, both in the war that began on 2 March and the earlier conflict between 2023 and 2024.

Faraj is a freelance photographer who had frequently worked with Khalil.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli army said in a statement it had “identified two vehicles in southern Lebanon that had departed from a military structure used by Hezbollah.”

“After identifying the individuals as violating the ceasefire understandings and posing an imminent threat, the Israeli Air Force struck one of the vehicles. Subsequently, the structure from which the individuals had fled was also struck,” the army added.

“Reports were received that two journalists were injured as a result of the strikes. The IDF is not preventing rescue teams from reaching the area.”