Transport-alet

The pesticide is effective against the cecid fly and the fall armyworm that infest mangoes and corn, respectively, according to the report. The organic pesticide kills the flies within one hour and the worms in 30 minutes, Oiga claimed.

Another student, Josef Minard Balverde, invented a fire-resistant acrylic housing wood paint made from coco husk, sodium borate, and vermiculite, according to GMA Regional TV.

Balverde also invented an anti-microbial soap made from coco husk and oregano.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle company Seres of China has patented a car accessory that promises drivers comfort during long journeys.

The patent received early April describes a toilet concealed beneath a sliding car seat that can be operated using voice commands or manually by pushing the seat back, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

The toilet also features a fan and exhaust pipe that funnel the odors out of the car, a waste tank that must be emptied periodically, and a rotating heating element that evaporates urine and dries other waste, adds AFP.

The amenity is intended to “satisfy users’ toilet needs on long journeys, while camping or while living in the car,” Seres engineers wrote in the patent filing, according to AFP.