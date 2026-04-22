Raise ‘IHUAS’ banner

He declared a crusade to remove Unprogrammed Appropriations from the budget before revealing his personal acronym for them — “IHUAS” for I Hate Unprogrammed Appropriations.

In his separate concurring and dissenting opinion in the Pimentel case, he had written plainly: The UA in any form is unconstitutional.

The Court, in the Pimentel case, partly upheld the validity of the UA, ruling that it was not inherently unconstitutional, but its use must be strictly tied to actual revenue sources or financing conditions.

The Executive cannot activate them freely or arbitrarily without meeting those conditions.

He doubled down during the SC consultation, and every Filipino who has watched public funds disappear into shadowy “flexible” pockets or suitcases, would echo Hernando’s candid reasoning.

Article VII, Section 22 of the Constitution commands the President to submit, within 30 days of the opening of Congress, a budget of expenditures and sources of financing (BESF).

The BESF, Hernando insisted, should contain only programmed appropriations and automatic appropriations. It cannot include unprogrammed ones.

The Constitution speaks of a BESF, not a vague “net” or a wish list of contingent spending.

Article VI, Section 25(2) seals the deal: No provision or enactment shall be embraced in the General Appropriations Bill unless it relates specifically to some particular appropriation therein. The budget must be rigid with purpose-specific spending.