Police search for poisoned baby food

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) — Authorities in Austria are hunting a last remaining jar of baby food possibly mixed with rat poison in a suspected extortion scheme, police said on Monday.
Five tampered jars of HiPP-brand baby food have been recovered so far in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, but a sixth jar may “still be in circulation in Austria,” said police in the German state of Bavaria, who are leading the investigation.
Police believe suspects put rat poison in jars of HiPP baby food in an attempt to extort the company.
The HiPP company announced the recall at certain supermarkets late Friday over the possibility that “a hazardous substance” was introduced into its “carrot with potato” puree through tampering.