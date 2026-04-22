PCCI backs coal review amid energy risks

The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has thrown its support behind plans by the Department of Energy (DOE) to revisit the country’s moratorium on new coal-fired power plants, framing the move as a necessary response to tightening energy supply and rising global fuel costs.
The business group said the policy shift could help stabilize electricity supply at a time when geopolitical tensions and volatile fuel prices are putting pressure on the country’s power system. It stressed that while renewable energy remains the long-term direction, immediate concerns over reliability and affordability must be addressed.
“Our economy cannot run on uncertainty. While the transition to renewable energy remains our long-term goal, our immediate priority must be the stability and affordability of our power grid,” said PCCI President Ferdinand “Perry” Ferrer.
Energy officials earlier signaled that the government is reviewing the 2020 coal ban to close potential supply gaps, particularly as industries expand and power demand rises. For PCCI, maintaining a steady “baseload” supply is critical to prevent disruptions that could affect manufacturing output and business operations.
The group also pointed to electricity costs as a key concern, noting that high power rates continue to weigh on both investors and local enterprises. It said allowing carefully planned coal projects could help ease generation costs, especially for micro, small, and medium enterprises.
“We support Secretary Garin’s openness to new coal projects, provided they utilize modern, high-efficiency technologies that balance our power needs with our environmental commitments,” Ferrer added.
Beyond coal, PCCI emphasized the need to diversify the country’s energy mix, including greater use of natural gas and liquefied natural gas, alongside continued investments in renewable energy. The group said a balanced approach would help shield the economy from global price swings while supporting long-term sustainability goals.
“This is not about choosing between coal and renewables, it is about ensuring the lights stay on, businesses remain competitive, and households are protected from rising costs,” said PCCI Energy Director David Chua.
PCCI urged policymakers to adopt a data-driven energy roadmap that ensures sufficient baseload capacity while accelerating clean energy development, warning that energy security remains closely tied to economic stability.