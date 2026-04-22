PCCI backs coal review amid energy risks

The group also pointed to electricity costs as a key concern, noting that high power rates continue to weigh on both investors and local enterprises. It said allowing carefully planned coal projects could help ease generation costs, especially for micro, small, and medium enterprises.

“We support Secretary Garin’s openness to new coal projects, provided they utilize modern, high-efficiency technologies that balance our power needs with our environmental commitments,” Ferrer added.

Beyond coal, PCCI emphasized the need to diversify the country’s energy mix, including greater use of natural gas and liquefied natural gas, alongside continued investments in renewable energy. The group said a balanced approach would help shield the economy from global price swings while supporting long-term sustainability goals.

“This is not about choosing between coal and renewables, it is about ensuring the lights stay on, businesses remain competitive, and households are protected from rising costs,” said PCCI Energy Director David Chua.

PCCI urged policymakers to adopt a data-driven energy roadmap that ensures sufficient baseload capacity while accelerating clean energy development, warning that energy security remains closely tied to economic stability.