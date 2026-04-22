PAGASA hoist El Niño Alert amid impending dry season

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced that an El Niño Alert has been raised with the season expected to rise between the months of June to August 2026.

PAGASA reported that its alert stemmed from climate models that suggest a 79 percent chance of El Niño occurrence due to the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-Neutral which had prevailed over the Tropical Pacific.