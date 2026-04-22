PAGASA hoist El Niño Alert amid impending dry season

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced that an El Niño Alert has been raised with the season expected to rise between the months of June to August 2026.
PAGASA reported that its alert stemmed from climate models that suggest a 79 percent chance of El Niño occurrence due to the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-Neutral which had prevailed over the Tropical Pacific.
It is an event characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures (SSTs) over the Philippine Sea and considered as the warm phase of ENSO.
The weather agency noted that its system raises the El Niño Alert whenever conditions are favorable for its development with a 70 percent forecast probability within a period of two to three months.
Despite of the notion that El Niño is generally a dry season that exhibits droughts in various parts of the country, PAGASA explained that above-normal rainfall conditions may still be felt in the western part of the archipelago due to the Southwest Monsoon or locally referred to as “Habagat.”
PAGASA urged the public to remain vigilant with regards to the developing El Niño to ensure that ample precautionary measures will be taken to prevent any impact of the immense heat.