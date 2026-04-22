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PAGASA: Dry spell by June

PHILIPPINE Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will develop during the June-July-August season and may persist until the first quarter of 2027. He said PAGASA has upgraded its monitoring status from ‘watch’ to ‘alert.’
PHILIPPINE Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will develop during the June-July-August season and may persist until the first quarter of 2027. He said PAGASA has upgraded its monitoring status from ‘watch’ to ‘alert.’PHOTOGRAPH by analy labor for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised an El Niño alert, with the weather phenomenon expected to hit between June and August 2026.

PAGASA reported that its alert stemmed from climate models that suggest a 79 percent chance of El Niño occurrence due to the El Niño Southern Oscillation-Neutral, which had prevailed over the Tropical Pacific.

PHILIPPINE Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Administrator Nathaniel Servando said there is now about a 79 percent chance that El Niño will develop during the June-July-August season and may persist until the first quarter of 2027. He said PAGASA has upgraded its monitoring status from ‘watch’ to ‘alert.’
PAGASA hoist El Niño Alert amid impending dry season

El Niño is characterized by cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures.

Rainfall still expected

Despite the notion that El Niño is a dry season that brings droughts across the country, PAGASA explained that above-normal rainfall may still be felt in the western part of the archipelago due to the Southwest Monsoon, locally referred to as habagat.

PAGASA urged the public to remain vigilant regarding the developing El Niño to ensure that adequate precautionary measures are taken to prevent any impact from the intense heat.

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