Masato Kanda seeks ADB president reelection

Anchor of stability

“In this time of radical transformation where the development landscape is threatened by multiple, compounding shocks, the Asian Development Bank provides an anchor of stability for our developing member countries in Asia and the Pacific,” Kanda said.

He added, “With the trust of our partners, it would be my honour to continue leading ADB for the next five years. If reelected my foremost priority will be urgent action to protect our region against the challenges of today, while we build a brighter future for the next generation.”

Since taking office in February 2025 to complete the term of predecessor Masatsugu Asakawa, Kanda has overseen an expansion in the bank’s financing scale and policy reach.

The ADB committed $29.3 billion from its own resources in 2025, up 20 percent year-on-year, with total development finance reaching $44 billion when partner funding is included.

Energy policy updated to include nuclear power

Under his leadership, the bank also updated its energy policy to include support for nuclear power and secured a 60-year first amendment to its charter, expanding operational capacity by 50 percent.

The ADB has likewise ramped up large-scale regional initiatives, including $10 billion for the ASEAN Power Grid and over $10 billion for the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program, alongside billions directed toward food systems transformation.

ADB traditionally led by a Japanese national

Founded in 1966, the ADB has traditionally been led by a Japanese national, with Japan and the United States each holding 15.6 percent ownership in the institution.

Kanda himself previously served as Japan’s top currency diplomat, where he led major yen-buying interventions in 2022 and 2024 during periods of sharp currency depreciation.

His reelection still requires endorsement from regional members and approval by the ADB Board of Governors.