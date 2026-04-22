GCash blocks 4,900 ‘quishing’ scam merchants

The company warned that these fraudulent QR codes may appear in posters, emails, receipts, or messages, redirecting users to malicious sites or fake login pages.

GCash said it has taken down suspicious accounts and continues to work with government agencies to curb digital fraud. It also urged users to verify website URLs and merchant details before completing transactions and to report suspicious activities through official channels.

“Scammers are evolving alongside digital payments,” said Miguel Geronilla, chief information security officer at GCash. “We have zero tolerance for these actors and are actively blocking and reporting them to protect our users.”