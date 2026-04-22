Cebu biz groups seek truck ban lift

The groups said the proposal forms part of a broader push by industry stakeholders to address a worsening logistics crisis driven by fragmented local regulations and rising fuel costs.

They cited a sharp increase in diesel prices — reportedly up by as much as 229 percent — which has significantly raised operating costs for transport firms. Fuel, they noted, accounts for around 65 percent of logistics expenses and about 27 percent of total revenues.

The groups also said transport-related inflation has risen by nearly 10 percent, with higher delivery costs expected to push up prices of essential goods, including food, medicine and construction materials.

They further pointed to inconsistent truck ban policies across Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Talisay City and Consolacion. Trucks crossing city boundaries face varying restrictions, forcing some to idle for six to 10 hours daily.

Such delays, they said, disrupt delivery schedules, lead to penalties, and force companies to deploy additional vehicles to maintain operations — further worsening congestion and increasing costs.

The groups called for harmonized truck ban schedules should restrictions be reinstated, as well as the creation of a Cebu Logistics Coordination Council to align policies among LGUs and industry stakeholders.

They also recommended designated truck lanes, digital cargo scheduling systems, incentives for off-peak deliveries, and the development of regional logistics hubs to improve efficiency.