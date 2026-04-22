Baguio adopts resilience plan amid global crisis

The City Budget Office estimates that Baguio will generate P3.5 billion in revenues in 2026, but this is projected to decline to P3.3 billion by 2027. City Budget Officer Leticia Clemente said the tightening fiscal space may challenge the city’s ability to meet increasing public needs while addressing the energy crisis.

Executive offices of the city government have been directed to integrate the resilience plan into their respective budgets and review existing programs to ensure fiscal efficiency.

The framework outlines four priority levels for funding and implementation, with an average annual allocation of P1.11 billion.

Priority Level 1 receives the largest share at P948.2 million, focusing on energy, water, food supply, and transport logistics. Other tiers will support small businesses, strengthen digital infrastructure, promote domestic tourism, and develop long-term renewable energy and waste-to-resource projects.

City Planning, Development, and Sustainability Office head Donna Tabangin said the plan aims to protect Baguio’s service-driven economy, where the sector accounts for more than 70 percent of local activity.

She added that by addressing inflation and supply chain disruptions, the city aims to maintain stable employment and sustain business operations.

The strategy also calls for coordination among the transport sector, tourism industry, and government agencies to ensure long-term economic and social stability.