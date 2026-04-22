Airfare charges spike as surcharge shoots to record level

Airline passengers are facing a sharp rise in travel costs after the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) increased the fuel surcharge to record Level 19 for the remainder of April, a major jump from Level 8 in the first half of the month under its new adjustment system.
The decision was dated 13 April but only released publicly today, just days after the new rates took effect.
The spike significantly raises extra charges added to base fares.
For domestic flights over 1,000 km, surcharges climb from about P787 at Level 8 to as much as P1,834 at Level 19, a steep increase in just two weeks.
All other distance brackets are similarly affected, pushing up overall ticket prices.
The adjustment also hits international routes. Long-haul flights exceeding 14,000 km now carry surcharges rising from around P6,200+ to over P15,300, substantially increasing travel expenses for overseas passengers.
CAB said the increase reflects ongoing volatility in global fuel prices, with the applicable exchange rate set at P59.95 per US dollar.
Airlines must apply to implement the surcharge and are not allowed to exceed the Level 19 cap, which remains subject to review every 15 days.