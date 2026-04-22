Aircon tech nabbed over bomb joke at CDO mall

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 28-year-old air conditioning technician was arrested after joking that he was carrying a bomb while entering a mall in Barangay 31 on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, a resident of Balingasag, Misamis Oriental, was about to enter the mall at around 4:30 p.m. when a female security guard stopped him at the entrance and asked what was inside his backpack.