Aircon tech nabbed over bomb joke at CDO mall

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 28-year-old air conditioning technician was arrested after joking that he was carrying a bomb while entering a mall in Barangay 31 on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the suspect, a resident of Balingasag, Misamis Oriental, was about to enter the mall at around 4:30 p.m. when a female security guard stopped him at the entrance and asked what was inside his backpack.
Instead of complying, the suspect told the guard he was in a hurry because he was carrying a bomb.
The guard immediately alerted a nearby police roving patrol, which responded and arrested the suspect on the spot. Authorities isolated the backpack and brought it to a safe area for inspection with the help of bomb-sniffing dogs.
Police later found that the bag contained only repair tools and air conditioning accessories.
The suspect told authorities he was only joking.
He was brought to Police Station 2 in Cogon for investigation and possible filing of charges under Presidential Decree No. 1727.
Under the law, violators may face up to five years in prison, a fine of up to P40,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.
The decree penalizes false threats, rumors or jokes involving bombs or explosives, particularly in public places, to prevent panic and ensure public safety.