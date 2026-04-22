Abante: VP Duterte absence a preview of leadership

Manila 3rd District Rep. Bienvenido “Benny” Abante was vocal about his dismay regarding the lack of interest on the part of Vice President Sara Duterte to attend her impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives.

Abante claimed that Duterte was well aware of what was going on in the Justice panel’s ongoing probe into the two complaints against her.

The solon noted there was a pattern of being selective in how the Vice President answered concerns and faced issues concerning her leadership.

“The Vice President has shown a pattern, matapang sa salita pero umiiwas sa tanong,” he said.