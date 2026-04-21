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Wellness park opens at Camp John Hay

Photo Courtesy of BCDA-JHMC
Photo Courtesy of BCDA-JHMC
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BAGUIO CITY — A new wellness park has opened at Camp John Hay, offering residents and visitors a dedicated space for relaxation, meditation, and physical activity.

The John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) inaugurated Tranquility Park, a nearly 896-square-meter facility designed to promote public wellness. JHMC President Manjit Singh Reandi emphasized the need for sustained upkeep, saying the project marks a shared responsibility among stakeholders to preserve the space.

Photo Courtesy of BCDA-JHMC
New themed café at Camp John Hay

The park draws inspiration from Camp John Hay’s history as a rest and recreation site during World War II, reimagined into a modern setting for mindfulness and community interaction. Designed by Architect Leonardo Biasura Jr., the park features landscaped walkways and a central meditation area integrated into the natural surroundings.

Photo Courtesy of BCDA-JHMC
New themed café set to rise in Camp John Hay
Camp John Hay

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