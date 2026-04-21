Wellness park opens at Camp John Hay

BAGUIO CITY — A new wellness park has opened at Camp John Hay, offering residents and visitors a dedicated space for relaxation, meditation, and physical activity.

The John Hay Management Corporation (JHMC) inaugurated Tranquility Park, a nearly 896-square-meter facility designed to promote public wellness. JHMC President Manjit Singh Reandi emphasized the need for sustained upkeep, saying the project marks a shared responsibility among stakeholders to preserve the space.