SPEEd to honor local box office star in 9th Eddys this July

“We honor the stars whose films brought audiences back to theaters and reminded everyone of the excitement of watching Filipino stories on the big screen,” said Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) president Tessa Mauricio-Arriola. “These artists led projects that energized the local box office and helped usher in a vibrant period for Philippine cinema.”

TV host and comedian Vice Ganda leads this year’s honorees for the comedy drama “Call Me Mother,” which earned P392 million at the box office.

Veteran actress Maricel Soriano will also be recognized for the family drama “Meet, Greet, & Bye,” which grossed P260 million.

Screen partners Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino will be cited for the romcom “My Love Will Make You Disappear,” which took in P173 million.

Actor Richard Gutierrez will be honored for headlining “Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins,” which earned P140 million and extended the long-running horror franchise.

The Box Office Hero award returns for its second presentation, following its debut at the 8th Eddys in 2025.

SPEEd is composed of entertainment editors from national broadsheets, tabloids, and online news platforms.

The Eddys serves as the group’s way of encouraging Filipino filmmakers, producers, writers, actors, and other allied artists in the Philippine movie industry to continue pursuing their passion for creating films that mirror the realities of society while also recognizing artistic merit and box office impact.