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RCBC Trust AUM logs 2025 P220.6-B net income

RCBC Trust AUM logs 2025 P220.6-B net income
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The trust and investment arm of Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) posted a 13-percent increase in assets under management (AUM) to P220.6 billion in 2025, driven by growth in its core investment products and stronger client participation.

Data showed AUM expanded from P194.8 billion the previous year, with gains supported by higher demand for professionally managed investment solutions amid market volatility.

RCBC Trust AUM logs 2025 P220.6-B net income
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RCBC Trust Corp. president and chief executive officer Robert B. Ramos said the growth was fueled by the performance of key product lines, particularly unit investment trust funds (UITFs), which grew by 28 percent, and fiduciary accounts, which rose by 14 percent.

“The growth in our AUMs reflects increasing client trust in professionally managed investment solutions and the continued expansion of our wealth management platform,” Ramos said.

He noted that demand remained strong for UITFs and fixed-income portfolios, as investors increasingly favored diversified, professionally managed assets amid fluctuating interest rates and global market uncertainties.

RCBC Trust assets under management
UITF investment growth Philippines
wealth management Philippines 2025

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