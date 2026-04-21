PNP reopens KFR cold cases after Parañaque raid

Philippine National Police chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a review of all unsolved kidnapping-for-ransom cases in Metro Manila and nearby provinces following the neutralization of a KFR group in Parañaque City.

Nartatez said the directive includes cross-referencing recent and cold cases to identify possible links and patterns, especially after two of the suspects killed in the 15 April encounter were former police officers. “We are looking at the bigger picture. We have directed a centralized review of both recent and unsolved KFR cases in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to identify possible links, patterns, and any common group behind these incidents,” he said.