PNP chief orders centralized unsolved kidnappings audit

Nartatez said the involvement of rogue ex-personnel necessitates a deeper investigation into whether they belonged to a larger, established network.

“We are looking at the bigger picture,” Nartatez said. “We have directed a centralized review of both recent and unsolved cases... to identify possible links, patterns, and any common group behind these incidents.”

The PNP chief described the involvement of former officers as a “bitter pill to swallow” but emphasized that their backgrounds are the primary reason for the expanded audit.

Meantime, the Anti-Kidnapping Group has been tasked with cross-referencing intelligence from the Parañaque shootout with past unresolved incidents.

The initiative aligns with orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to intensify a crackdown on lawless elements.

“We do not stop with their neutralization,” Nartatez said. “While we have stopped these four, we continue to review whether there are other individuals involved, particularly in relation to previous incidents.”