PNOC stores 329,505 barrels of diesel in Subic Bay Freeport

He added that as of 30 March, the Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued a special permit to the PNOC Exploration Corporation to fast-track the emergency importation of petroleum products, including diesel, to stabilize the nation's energy supply.

Special permit

"The special permit is designed to bypass standard bureaucratic and customs delays to immediately import fuel," he said.

The PNOC Exploration Corporation is set to procure a total of two million barrels of oil and 22,000 metric tons of LPG to build a national buffer stock, aiming to mitigate oil price volatility and secure supply of fuel.

These emergency stocks, which represent about 10 days of additional fuel and strengthen LPG reserves, are being secured in response to Middle East market disruptions.