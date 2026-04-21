P1.5-M shabu seized in Parañaque buy-bust

The suspects were arrested after selling suspected dangerous drugs to an undercover police operative. Seized from alias Muksimin were approximately 212 grams of suspected shabu, including the buy-bust item, with a total estimated value of P1,441,600, along with marked money, a mobile phone, and a black sling bag.

Meanwhile, alias Jarbby was found in possession of approximately 13 grams of suspected shabu valued at P88,400.

All pieces of evidence were properly marked and inventoried at the scene in accordance with established procedures.

The suspects are now under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges for violations of Republic Act 9165 Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office.