Oil tanker truck crashes into house in Makato, Aklan; driver injured

An oil tanker truck crashed into a residential structure under renovation in Poblacion, Makato at around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, leaving the driver injured.
Police identified the driver as alias “Jun,” 30, a resident of Oriental Mindoro. He sustained injuries to his legs and was given immediate medical attention. His 18-year-old helper from Aklan was unharmed.
According to PCPT Vincent Kenneth P. Mercader, officer-in-charge of the Makato Municipal Police Station, the truck reportedly lost its brakes while traversing the road. CCTV footage showed the driver attempting to steer the vehicle onto the gutter in an effort to stop it, but the tanker truck continued moving until it slammed into the structure.
The video further revealed that the driver had already lost control several meters before reaching a curved section of the road. The front portion of the tanker truck was heavily damaged, while part of the house’s wall was destroyed.
No other motorists were involved in the incident, and no bystanders were hit. Individuals inside the building, as well as nearby residents and passing tricycles, were reported safe.
Authorities have since cleared the tanker truck from the site and are continuing their investigation into the incident.