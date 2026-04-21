Meralco sells Bayad stake for P2.7 billion in fintech pullback

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is set to raise P2.7 billion by selling its stake in the payment platform Bayad following a strategic pullback from direct exposure to the fintech space and a shift toward consolidating the business under Kayana Solutions Inc.

In a more detailed disclosure on Tuesday, Meralco said it, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Corporate Information Solutions Inc. (CIS), agreed to sell a combined 504,948 common shares, equivalent to 90 percent of Bayad, at P5,347.08 per share to Kayana.