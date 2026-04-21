Makabayan reignite push to abolish CIF from national budget

Makabayan cited the recent issuance of a Notice of Disallowance of the Commission on Audit (COA) on the P375 million confidential funds of Vice President Sara Duterte as proof of how the allocated funds betrayed public trust.

The solons expressed that every peso disallowed by the auditing agency must be immediately returned as every amount was needed to provide relief amid the ongoing oil crisis.

It also noted that reforms must be undertaken to ensure that no further abuse of the country’s funds would take place.

“We call on the House and the public to press forward with the strongest accountability measures, ensure that recovery of disallowed amounts is enforced, and enact reforms that finally end the abuse of confidential funds once and for all,” they