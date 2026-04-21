Lebanon aims to end hostilities with Israel

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told Agence France-Presse it was in Aoun’s and Lebanon’s “interest” to withdraw from the talks, while also wanting the ceasefire to hold.

New talks between Lebanon’s and Israel’s US ambassadors are scheduled for Thursday in Washington, following the first direct talks in decades on 14 April.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported an Israeli drone strike in Qaqaiyat al-Jisr and artillery shelling in Hula Monday, wounding six people. Israel said its forces “identified terrorists” who violated the ceasefire in Bint Jbeil and Litani and “eliminated” them.

The UN Security Council condemned the killing of a French peacekeeper, blamed on Hezbollah. The soldier was killed and three others wounded Saturday while heading to a UN Interim Force in Lebanon outpost.

Fadlallah said Lebanon should move away from direct negotiations and seek national consensus. “Perhaps through indirect negotiations, even via the United States… we can achieve Lebanon’s goals,” he said.

Aoun said the goal is to “stop hostilities, end the Israeli occupation of southern regions and deploy the [Lebanese] army all the way to the internationally recognized southern borders.”

Aoun named former ambassador Simon Karam to lead the talks. Lebanon has no diplomatic relations with Israel. “I have chosen negotiations, and I am full of hope that we will be able to save Lebanon,” Aoun said.